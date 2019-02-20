France camp vital for AFCON preps-Migne

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne says it ‘would be terrible for us’ If the team does not actualize the plan to have a training session in France prior to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

According to preliminary plans the team is set to kick off camp just after the conclusion of the Kenyan Premier League and the team will stay there for three weeks before moving to Egypt for a final phase of training.

“We visited the place in France where we are supposed to be training with my president (Nick Mwendwa) and we agreed that it’s a good place. It will be easy for us in terms of movement because it is close to the airport and only four hours to Cairo. Also, the weather at that time of the year is very good,” Migne said.

He added; “I really hope this can work out. If it is not possible it will be terrible for us.”

“I will be very proud to take my national team to camp in France because of course I am from there and it will be a good feeling for me.”

Migne held a meeting with Sports Principle Secretary Kirimi Kaberia at his office last week where he got assurances that the government was committed to fund the team’s preparations for the biennial championship.

With the Sports Fund set to begin operations, Migne will hope that budgets will be approved for the team. “It will be important fir us to have such kind of a preparation if we want to do well at the Cup of Nations,” he noted.

Stars began preparations for the final qualification match against Ghana scheduled for next month with the tactician also having an eye on preparations for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against Burundi at a later date.

A team of 20 local based players started training on Tuesday and Migne hopes he can have at least one of those sessions a week as he looks to increase the scope of the team with a long year ahead.

In Tuesday’s session, Migne did not have Gor Mahia players as they have a league match on Wednesday evening as well as upcountry players, but he hopes to have them in next week’s session.

“I would like to have these kinds of sessions regularly because it is important if we start preparing early. The door for the national team is open for anyone, even for those in the street. It is open for coming in and going out,” the tactician stated.

“It is my willingness to prepare this team well and also to give the young players a chance to develop and build their confidence,” he added.

Also present at Tuesday’s session was the duo of defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng and striker Masud Juma who are both angling for moves after leaving their previous foreign-based clubs.