Anduvate out as Murunga names Vegas squad

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – Head coach Paul Murunga has made four changes to the Kenya 7s team that travels to the Las Vegas and Vancouver legs of the World Sevens series in March.

Menengai Oilers’ Harold Anduvate and Homeboyz’s Mark Wandetto have been ruled out with injury while Eliakim Kichoi and William Reeve have both been rested.

Michael Agevi who is Collins Injera and Huimphrey Kayange’s younger brother comes into the squad as well as debutant Charles Owino, Herman Humwa and Edmund Anya.

-More to follow-