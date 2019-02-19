Mourinho drops hint on becoming PSG caoch

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 19 – Jose Mourinho has hinted he would like to become Paris Saint-Germain manager by saying he can imagine himself working in Ligue 1.

The former Manchester United boss has previously been linked with the French giants who have dominated their domestic game in recent years, winning the title in five of the last six seasons.

Thomas Tuchel is currently in charge at the Parc des Princes but, like many of the club’s recent managers, he is likely to be judged by their Qatari owners on how PSG perform in the Champions League and they won 2-0 at Old Trafford in last week’s last-16, first leg tie.

“I can imagine myself as a coach in Ligue 1,” Mourinho told beIN Sports.

“I am a man who has worked in four different countries. I like to know other cultures. Working in a new championship would be a fantastic experience.”

With PSG the country’s only realistic Champions League contenders at present, it is widely felt the capital club would be Mourinho’s destination should he manage in France.

The 56-year-old was sacked by Manchester United in December after two-and-a-half years in charge.