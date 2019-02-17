Impala clinch KRU women’s festival II title

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – Impala ladies floored their Mwamba counterparts 15-5 to clinch the second leg of the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Women’s Festival at the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Sports Club on Sunday evening.

Both sides proceeded to the final after hard fought drop kick victories in the semis with mwamba hitting Nakuru 4-3 after no points were collected in regular time while Impala beat Homeboyz 3-2 after both teams dotted down a try each in regular time.

In the third and fourth play-offs, the deejayz dotted down two tries, one in each half to see out the Wanyore ladies 10-0.

Nakuru, Homeboyz and Impala proceeded to the Main Cup semis with a100pc record each while Mwamba went through as the best loser.

Impala, the eventual winners of the championship picked 36-0 and 17-5 victories over Kisumu Ladies and Mwamba respectively.

Northern Suburbs meanwhile finished fifth after beating Shamas Rugby Foundation 14-5 having seen off Kisumu Rugby 10-0 in the semi-finals.

Kisumu wrapped up their Festival campaign in the seventh position when they saw off Comras 7-0.

Overall Festival II ranking

1.Impala

2.Mwamba

3.Homeboyz

4.Nakuru

5.N. Suburbs

6.Shamas

7.Kisumu

8.Comras

9.Blakblad