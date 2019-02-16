Unbeaten Kabras beat Homeboyz in Kenya Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – Kabras Sugar maintained their Kenya Cup unbeaten run after beating Homeboyz 39-24 in a match stated in Kakamega on Saturday.

In other results, Blakblad stunned Kenya Harlequin 16-15 at Kenyatta University Ground, Nakuru RFC edged out Oilers 46-37, Nondies were 26-8 victors over Strathmore Leos, Mean Machine’s relegation woes deepened after suffering a 53-8 defeat, while KCB RFC cracked Impala 25-3.

At the Lions Den in Ruaraka, Champions KCB scored three tries to bag four points as they beat Impala Saracens 25-3 after a scoreless first half in the 10th round of the 2018/19 Kenya Cup season.

Darwin Mukidza put the bankers ahead with a three pointer before Oliver Mangeni stretched over to make it 8-0. Sammy Oliech would drill in a penalty for Impala but Mukidza extended KCB’s lead to 11-3 also from the spot.

Griffin Musila landed KCB’s second try from the wide before Kenya 7s international Vincent Onyala sprinted 40m in the 80th minute to score in between the posts and Mukidza converted.

KCB now have 44 points ahead of next week’s thriller with leaders Kabras Sugar at home. Kabras beat Homeboyz 39-24 to strecth the lead to 49 points.

-Additional reporting from Raga House-