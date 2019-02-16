Bandari nab Sharks to go top in KPL

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – Bandari FC climbed at the top of the Kenyan Premier League standing after Congolese forward Yema Mwana struck the only goal that saw the Mombasa based side beat Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on Saturday.

In other results, player-coach Allan Wanga hit the target to guide Kakamega Homeboyz to a 1-0 win over Tusker FC at the Ruaraka Sports Ground while Chemelil Sugar beat Nzoia 1-0 at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

At the Kasarani Stadium, unmarked Mwana hit the target 18 minutes to stoppage time, nodding home a Moses Mudavadi cross from close range.

It was a sweet revenge for Bandari after Sharks beat them 1-0 to deny them the title at the 2019 SportPesa Cup held in Tanzania.

The result saw Bandari move three points clear at the apex with 28 points, pending other fixtures scheduled for Sunday.

The Dockers could have taken the lead as early as the 11th minute when they were awarded a penalty after Mwana had been hacked down by defender John Kuol, but William Wadri could not place his spot kick past Sharks custodian John Oyemba who punched it away.

The loss, which is Sharks’ second of the season, leaves them in 6th place with 21 points.

-Magnificent Wanga-

At the Ruaraka Ground, Wanga returned to haunt his former employers Tusker FC, scoring three minutes to half time from a sucker punch.

Timothy Otieno, Boniface Muchiri and Kevin Omondi were all culpable of big misses but Muchiri will take a lot of blame for a 22nd minute miss at the end of a fine counter attack that drew Homeboyz keeper David Juma off his line only for the forward to curl his effort wide.

When Homeboyz got their groove on the game, they posed a real threat going forward and it only took goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure’s brilliance to keep the scores barren with a fine save to stop Mudavadi.

The Rwandan keeper was at it again, narrowing the angles for Mudavadi, forcing him to hit wide after the diminutive winger beat the Brewers’ defence.

Kevin Omondi’s free kick kissed the bar on its way out in what came to be the last real chance for the Brewers in the opening half and on the other end, Wanga made them pay dearly after sticking behind the Tusker defence to slot past Mvuyekure even as the flag stayed down as he seemed to have gained advantage from an offside position.

-Millers Derby-

Elsewhere at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma, Chemelil Sugar managed a 1-0 win over Nzoia Sugar to claim all spoils in the millers derby.

The win which is just the third for Chemelil this season, lifts the side up to 13th with a similar number of points.

Nicholas Muyoti’s Nzoia on their part remain in 8th place with 17 points, though all that is subject to change as the round is yet to conclude.

-Additional reporting from Soka.co.ke-