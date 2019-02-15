Sarri demands more from Chelsea after win at Malmo

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 15 – Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri insists his team need to improve their consistency after they beat Malmo 2-1 in the Europa League.

The Blues secured their first away win of 2019 thanks to a gutsy performance in Sweden on Thursday.

Sarri had demanded a reaction from his players after their embarrassing 6-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

Midfielder Ross Barkley opened the scoring in the first half, before Olivier Giroud then fired home in the 58th minute.

Malmo pulled a goal back through Anders Christiansen but Sarri was pleased with the display, although he has asked his squad to deliver on a more consistent basis.

Sarri told reporters after the game: “Today, we played our football. We need to move the ball more forward and back.

“In the last period, we had a problem about up and down – 4-0, 5-0, 6-0 – we needed to have continuity and consistency. We need to have the right application.

“If you have a bad mental application in England you can lose three or four matches. We need to have consistency. It is not easy, but we have to try.”

Chelsea next face Manchester United in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge on Monday.