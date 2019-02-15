Rosberg can’t wait for Mercedes dominance to end

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 15 – Despite winning his only world title with Mercedes, Nico Rosberg admits he is looking forward to the day their dominance of Formula 1 ends.

Rosberg wrapped up the 2016 Drivers’ Championship title, the third out of Mercedes’ five successive World titles.

In all five of those seasons, they also secured the Constructors’ Championship.

There is, however, the prospect for change this year as Formula 1 has implemented new aerodynamic regulations aimed at improving overtaking.

Team boss Toto Wolff reckons the new rules are intended to stop Mercedes’ run.

Rosberg says he hopes so.

“This year, everything resets to zero because of the rule changes,” GPFans quotes him as having told DPA news agency.

“Perhaps Mercedes will no longer be the dominant force. I’m really looking forward to seeing that.”

That, though, is not the only change Rosberg wants to see.

The German is also backing Valtteri Bottas to get the better of Lewis Hamilton, he just needs to make a flying start.

“If he has a good start and Lewis loses some of his motivation, which sometimes happens to him, a lot can change,” Rosberg added.