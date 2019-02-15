KPC Cross Country set for Feb 16 in Kibwezi

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 0 – The third edition of the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Cross Country will take place tomorrow, Saturday at the Thange market grounds in Kibwezi East, Makueni County.

The Cross Country race features the usual senior and junior men and women events of 10km among other races.

According to the event organiser Agnes Mueni, who hails from the region, the race is a perfect opportunity for the local youth to hone their running skills and become productive in their lives.

She added that the community in Thange and Makueni County in general have limited opportunities to train and advance themselves in athletics and life skills.

“The Thange race is a welcome benefit for our youth because Makueni County has limited or no structured athletic races and sports activities to engage our youth. This is an opportunity for growth for our young people,” she said.

“This year, we want to do it differently. The participants will not just run, they will also be engaged in leadership and mentorship programmes, life skills training and athletics talent development. I am happy that KPC has given us the chance to focus on empowering our local youth,” Agnes added.

Acknowledging the importance of tapping the rich hidden talent in Makueni County, KPC acting Managing Director Hudson Andambi applauded the local community of Thange and the larger Makueni County for their huge support during the last two editions of the race and most importantly during the clean-up exercise following the 2015 oil spill.

“It is our corporate tradition to always partner with communities that host us and our facilities through various strategies of mutual benefit. Thange has a special place in our community of partners and we feel proud that we are able to carry out a sports activity that will in the long run see the transformation of young people who can develop their running potential to career level and earn from it,” Andambi said.

“As Africa’s premier Oil & Gas Company, sports is one avenue of empowering

the people to become change agents in their own communities. This is what our corporate social investment agenda is all about. Please come out in large numbers today and take part in this race,” he added in a statement to the media.

“I am also grateful to the chairman and my Board of Directors for the support that they have accorded the people of Thange throughout the clean-up process. This shows that as a company, we want to build a lasting bridge with the people of Thange,” the KPC boss said.

During today’s event, winners of the various categories, which will also feature children and adult races will receive enhanced cash prizes for the top five for each of the categories. The prize money will be distributed in kind in form of vouchers for food from local traders and some cash to meet other household needs. Children winners will also receive vouchers for school books from a local bookshop.

Winners in the elite youth category will pocket

Sh15,000 while first and second runners up will receive Sh12,000 and Sh9,000 respectively.

The top three in the junior and senior men and women categories will get Sh7,000, Sh5,500 and Sh4,000, respectively also with top 5 finishers awarded.

Besides, the best placed 3 local runners in all the senior category will equally be awarded, among other attractive prizes for each category.

The race will be open to the general community including women, the elderly, children and persons with disability with the main categories including general race 10Km (18-49 years); elderly race 3Km (above 50 years); people with disabilities 3Km while children up to 17 years will run for 5 Km.