Autocross returns with second round Sunday

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – The KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship returns this weekend with the second round set for Nairobi’s Jamhuri Park race circuit on Sunday.

The event, organized by Kenya Motor Sports Club (KMSC) will begin with Signing On and Scrutineering from 7:30am followed by Drivers Briefing at 8:30am and Official Practice at 09:.00.

Drivers will then embark on Official Heats runs from 09:30 onwards.

Throughout the day spectators will be kept in touch with fast and furious racing and results by a public address system. Refreshments will be available at reasonable prices. The format for the event will be a two car track whereby drivers will cover the same distance in simultaneous action.

The 2WD Turbo, 2WD Non Turbo and 4WD Turbo classes will be the main crowd pullers with drivers anticipated to roar round the challenging black cotton gravel in a series of power slides, jumps and tear away bursts of speed along the short straights.

The Pee Wee Class which is the newest Class on the KCB sponsored series and Bambino are expected to also treat spectators to some exhilarating displays of racing artistry. The diminutives in the two classes for small underpowered machines will be cheered on by fans while they go through their heats.

Official racing will feature four heat runs of which the best of three will count in the final classification with the Fastest Time of the Day (FTD) earning competitors two bonus points on the championship log.

After the season-opening KCB Simba Autocross 1 in Mai Mahiu, drivers are itching to rev with 2WD T leader Kunal Patel from Nanyuki and his main rivals Imran Hakada and Shaz Esmail expected to return in their “Attacker 1” buggies. 2WDT leader Zameer Verjee will drive a Rage Buggy.

Leader Illiyun Mughal, defending champion Yuvraj Rajput and Tesvi Soni are the drivers to watch in Bambino Class. Kiana Rajput and Tsirav Sink will also resume their fight for Pee Wee Class points.

Posting of results will take place after the last heat with Prize Giving scheduled to happen after confirmation of results.

KCB KENYA NATIONAL AUTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP 2019 STANDINGS AFTER RD1

CLASS 1 – 2WD NON TURBO

1 Zameer Verjee 22

2 Sameer Mehboob Nanji 17

3 Rajveer Singh Thethy 15

4 Sahir Mughal 14

5 Albert Kigen DNS 0

CLASS 2 – 2WD TURBO

1 Kunal Patel 22

2 Imran Hakada 17

3 Nazir Verjee 15

4 Shaz Ismail 14

5 Shalien Mughal 13

CLASS 4 – 4WD TURBO

1 Sahib Omar 22

2 Jackson Wandeto 17

CLASS 5 – OPEN

1 Imran Hakada 22

2 Shelien Mughal 17

3 Hamza Anwar 15

4 Kirit Rajput 14

CLASS 6 – QUAD

1 Wayne Fernandes 20

CLASS 7 – BAMBINO

1 Illuyun Mughal 20

2 Yuvraj Rajput DNF 0

3 Tsevi Soni DNF 0

CLASS 9- PEEWEE

1 Tsorav Soni 20

2 Kiana Rajput NE 0

NE – Not Eligible for points

DNF – Did Not Finish

DNS – Did Not Start

DNE – Did Not enter