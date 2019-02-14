Tickets for 2019 Kenya Open now on sale

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – Organisers of this year’s Kenya Open Golf Championship have opened ticket sales that can be purchased via the website www.kenyaopen.golf ahead of the biggest competition scheduled to be held March 14-17 at the Karen Country Club.

The Kenya Open Golf Limited announced provision for daily tickets as well as season tickets to cater for the different needs of golf and lifestyle enthusiasts expected at the tournament.

Daily tickets are retailing at Ksh1,000 while season tickets will sale at Ksh 3,000 for the four days.

To encourage the uptake of the sport among juniors, the Kenya Open Golf Limited has made provision for children under the age of 12, as well as members of the Junior Golf Foundation, to have free access across the four days.

Kenya Open Golf Limited’s Tournament Director, Patrick Obath, said that this year’s tournament will offer spectators a holistic experience on and off the course; adding that this year’s village at the tournament will offer spectators great food, music and entertainment to add on the experience.

“Spectators to this year’s tournament can look forward to the best golf on the course from some of the best golfers across the world, as well as the best experience off the course. Our tickets are fairly priced to give as many people an opportunity to come and experience the 2019 Kenya Open experience,” Obath assured.

“This year’s village at the tournament will have a greater offering on food, music and entertainment across the four days, giving both the golf and lifestyle enthusiast a memorable experience,” he added.

This year’s Kenya Open Golf Championship will feature music concerts by renowned artists as well as a lives stream of the action on course through tournament tv screens that will be placed at strategic places at the Karen Country Club – the venue of this year’s tournament.

2019 Kenya Open Golf Championship programme

Date (Main event): 14th to 17th of March 2019

Date (PRO-AM) Wed 13th March 2019

Venue: Karen Country Club

Total Prize Money: Ksh 124mn (Euros 1.1 Million)