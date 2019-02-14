Son hails Spurs’ strength in depth after downing Dortmund

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 14 – In-form forward Son Heung-min said Tottenham are showing they have the squad to cope without the injured Harry Kane and Dele Alli after a comprehensive 3-0 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Son started a brilliant second-half display in the last-16 first leg at Wembley by opening the scoring from Jan Vertonghen’s excellent cross, before Vertonghen and substitute Fernando Llorente put Mauricio Pochettino’s men on course for the last eight in the final seven minutes.

“Harry or Dele are very important for us but we have players who can come in and do well. We showed that, Fernando came on too and scored an important goal,” said Son, who hailed the impact of Vertonghen from an unfamiliar left wing-back role.

“Jan is technically unbelievable and can play in any position. I am very happy for him, he deserved it.

“One goal and an assist! The timing of the first goal was very important, the cross was unreal. I didn’t have to do anything, just touch the ball.”

Dortmund had the better of the game before half-time, but failed to make the most of their supremacy despite some dangerous runs from Jadon Sancho on his return to England.

“I don’t have any words for the second half. Tottenham were the better team,” said Sancho.

“The first half we played really well. In the second half we just dropped a bit and lost focus.”

The sides will meet again in Germany on March 5 and Pochettino warned Spurs not to take their place in the quarter-finals for granted after a host of dramatic comebacks in the Champions League in recent seasons.

“Always when you play in this type of competition against a very good side like Dortmund it is difficult,” said the Argentine.

“3-0 is a very good result but at the same time we have to think that we have to finish the job.”