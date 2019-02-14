Kenya Tae Kwondo lists 2020 Olympic plans

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – The Kenya Tae Kwondo Federation has unveiled various teams for upcoming regional and international games in a function held at the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) offices in Nairobi.

The Federation, which has for years been plagued with internal leadership wrangles demonstrated a rare unity of purpose as they came together in solidarity, following their resolve to turnaround the Federation for the good of the athletes under them.

“We have long been a factional Federation, which has hurt the growth and development of our popular sport and athletes but that is now a thing of the past. We are focused on building a formidable team for all upcoming championships, with an eye on the prize during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics next year,” Federation President Suleiman Sumba announced.

NOCK President, Paul Tergat expressed his great delight to see the Tae Kwondo Federation of Kenya come together in unity having bridged all that divided them in the past.

“I have all along expressed my disappointment with the many divided houses in our sports federations and associations in Kenya. Today, Tae Kwondo Federation have shown us the way to go- that we are better together than apart,” Tergat stated.

“I hope and pray other Federations with wrangles of whichever kind will get inspiration and follow the example of Tae Kwondo so that we can be able to prepare our young people for national assignments without distraction. I commend them,” Tergat added.

Tergat assured the Federation that was accompanied by their athletes that NOCK was not only their home but was ready to offer them the necessary support, working with other stakeholders so that they can be able to bring glory and honour to our country.

He urged the officials to take up the challenge and prepare a formidable team for the competitions lined up leading to the qualification and selection of Team Kenya to the upcoming Games such as the Olympics, Commonwealth, Youth Games and ANOCA Zone Five, to mention but a few.

The function was attended by officials from the Ministry of sports and Kenya Academy of Sports. The technical personnel unveiled and presented to NOC-K and others were:

All Africa Games:

Bobby Musingo (Team Manager), Nesmus Wesonga (Coach), Maxwell Omondi (Assistant Coach)

All Africa Games Ladies Team Manager:

Carol Kihurani (Team Manager), Eliakim Ogenga (Coach), Peter Kamau (Coach)

ANOCA Zone V Games:

George Wasonga (Team Manager), Philip Khaemba (Coach), Mary Muriu (Assistant Coach)

PARA:

Simon Munga (Team Manager), Philip Khaemba (Coach), Mukanda Okisai (Trainer)

World Championship:

Harisson Kalama (Coach Men), Linus Mwarangu (Coach), Carol Kihurani (Team Manager Ladies), Martin Mahaba (Coach Ladies)