Juventus targeting Liverpool’s Salah

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 13 – Juventus are showing an interest in Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah as a possible replacement for Paulo Dybala.

Juve could cash in on Dybala, who has failed to impress this season, with Real Madrid thought to be keen, and they will use any money raised from that sale to fund a deal for Salah, which could cost up to 200 million euros.

The Egyptian star has proven last season was no flash in the pan as he continues to shine for the Reds in this campaign also, and it has been suggested the Italian champions could try an lure him away at the end of the season.

Liverpool are sure to knock back all offers and it could come down to the player and where he wants to play his football over the next few seasons.

Juventus have shown they are willing to splash the cash after landing Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, and it has also been suggested the Portuguese superstar is pushing his current employers to make a move for Salah.

Juve are determined to win the Champions League and if they don’t do it this season, they could go all out and make Liverpool an offer they would find hard to refuse.