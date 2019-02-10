Tuyisenge, Philemon out of Gor trip to Angola

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will be without striker Jacques Tuyisenge and right back Philemon Otieno when they travel to Luanda, Angola for their second CAF Confederations Cup Group D match against Petro Atletico on Wednesday.

The two are suspended for the Petro Atletico tie after accumulating two yellow cards. Tuyisenge scored twice and assisted one as Gor whipped Zamalek 4-2 in the first match day against Zamalek and will be a great miss for the Luanda assignment.

“It is sad I won’t be available but I wish the team all the best. I know we have a good squad which can get a result and I have maximum faith in them. They will fight to win,” Tuyisenge told Capital Sport.

Dennis Oliech and Wellington Ochieng are expected to fill in for the two in the starting team though both missed the 2-0 Mashemeji Derby win over AFC Leopards on Sunday due to illness and injury.

Though head coach Hassan Oktay insinuated that Wellington might not be ready for the tie, he has been listed in the travelling party. Oliech was left out of the squad due to illness.

“I always rotate my players and I know any player can be fielded and they do something good. They now know my philosophy and react well to it on the pitch,” the tactician stated.

Meanwhile, Oktay believes the result against AFC Leopards on Saturday will be a huge motivation for his players ahead of the tie in Angola saying they hope to build on the results they have managed to pick over the last few games.

“This has given us some massive confidence because it will be a huge game for us. I watched their first game (against NA Hussein Dey) and they are fast, mobile and are good on set pieces. It will be a very tough game but I am ready for them and I am not worried,” the tactician stated.

Gor lead the standings with three points after their opening day 4-2 win over Egyptian giants Zamalek and maximum points away to Petro Atletico will all but surely put the Kenyan giants in a comfortable position to make it into the quarters for the first time ever.

Looking back at the derby meanwhile, Oktay was pleased with the result but the high-demanding coach believes they should have won by a bigger margin.

“We played very well today. The players are beginning to get my philosophy and we are building on the rhythm very well. I am disappointed because I think we should have won by a bigger margin. I was expecting more than two,” the tactician stated.

The victory saw K’Ogalo move to second in the standings with 22 points, just three shy of early pace setters Mathare United.

Gor leave the country for Angola on Tuesday morning.

Gor squad to Angola

Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch, Fredrick Peter Odhiambo

Defenders: Wellington Ochieng, Shafik Batambuze, Joash Onyango, Shakavah Haron, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch

Midfielders: Wendo Ernest, Lawrence Juma, Kenneth Muguna, Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo, Boniface Omondi

Strikers: Dennis Oliech, Nicholas Kipkurui, Erisa Ssekisambu, Francis Mustafa