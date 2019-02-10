Ndhiwa Queens silence Manyatta to lift Chapa Dimba Girls Nyanza title

Shares

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 10 – Deadly forward Yvone Ogada continued to impress after hitting the target and providing an assist to inspire Ndhiwa Queens from Homa Bay humble home team Manyatta United 3-0 in the Nyanza Region Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Girls final staged at the Moi Stadium Kisumu on Sunday.

Ogada, who finished the two-day tournament as the top scorer with seven goals, sent Ndhiwa Queens ahead when winger Emelda Akoth raced from the left flank to cross the ball that found Ogada in the penalty box and easily tap home from cross range breaking Manyatta keeper Athmar Dodosi’s clean sheet.

Ndhiwa managed to hold on the lead, heading to the interval with an advantaged 1-0 lead and put one foot in the National Finals.

Manyatta hopes of coming back in the game were dimmed after Ndhiwa doubled the lead in the 51st minute when keeper Dodosi gifted the Homa Bay side an easy goal.

This is after Susan Ogidi picked the ball from her custodian Carolyne Rufa to cross the ball that was intended to find Ogada but the Manyatta shot-stopper came off the line to intersect it only to lose the grip of the ball at the end seeing helplessly the ball slowly roll at the back of the net.

Chasing for two goals, Manyatta surged forward but Rufa stood tall in between Ndhiwa’s sticks to thwart their dreams of ruling the Nyanza title.

A composed Ndhiwa side sealed the win with a brilliant goal courtesy of Asher Achieng’s low strike.

This is after Ogada broke off for counter attack to find Achieng who intern returned the pass to Ogada and with the striker having an opportunity to score her brace, she did not go for glory but instead sent the ball back to Achieng who calmly smashed the ball home to see her net two goals in the tournament.

The La Liga scouts who were present will have a headache in selecting the players from Nyanza Girls tournament who will make up an All-Star team that will head to Spain’s top league La Liga for a 10-day training.

With the win, Ndhiwa Queens will represent Nyanza in Natinal Finals slated for Muru County at Kinoru Stadium in June and also received Sh200,000 prize money.

-Awards-

All the award winners received Sh30,000 prize each.

Carolyne Rufa (Ndhiwa Queens) – Best Girls Goal Keeper

Yvone Ogada (Ndhiwa Queens) – Top Scorer Girls (7 goals)

Asher Achieng (Ndhiwa Queens) – Most Valuable Player Girls