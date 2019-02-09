Kabras thrash Quins to retain unbeaten run

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – Kabras Sugar retained their unbeaten run in the Kenya Cup after hitting Kenya Harlequins 21-3 at their RFUEA Backyard on Saturday evening.

Pre-match, Quins coach Charles Cardovillis wholed Kabras to the final last season had vowed to break the Westerners winning streak, but Kabras came in with a strong attitude and left Ngong Road with maximum points.

Kabras ran in three converted tries, two of them dotted down by Ugandan fullback Philip Wokarach, against Kenya Harlequin’s penalty. It was however the first time this season that Kabras have failed to win with a bonus.

The win, ninth of the season, takes Kabras to 44 points but the gap between and KCB has now been reduced by four points.

The bankers picked up a 32-8 win over Strathmore Leos in Madaraka to move to within breathing distance of the leaders.

The visitors produced a sublime first half as Wokorach, winger Kevin Keegan and fly-half Logan Basson combined well to lead 14-3.

Lyle Asiligwa had taken Quins 3-0 up but Wokorach opened the scoring for Kabras courtesy of clever hands inside Quins’ 22 after which he converted to make it 3-7.

Another beautiful play saw George Nyambua bag Kabras Sugar’s second that was converted by Wokorach to lead 14-3. Quins had a bright start to the second half but a number of knock-ons and forward passes saw Kabras punish them.

Ambaka had a chance to set Frank Wanyama but his pass forward. Kabras quickly took the penalty with Kevin Keegan managing to assist Wokorach to score his second and convert.

Meanwhile, Kenya 7s international Collins Injera scored a hat-trick as Mwamba RFC beat Blak Blad 26-13 in the early kick off at the RFUEA.

Mwamba also bagged a bonus as they ran in four tries with three of them being converted by Tony Omondi and Elvis Namusasi. The win saw them leapfrog Nondies to fourth place with 27 points.

It was Mwamba’s fifth win of the season as Blad suffered their seventh defeat of the campaign.

Blad trailed 12-03 at the interval courtesy of Allan Ominde’s penalty in the 40th minute and looked like they would stage a comeback by scoring back to back tries from Byron Ogada and Leroy Mbugua but Injera’s try with two minutes to go handed Mwamba the all-important win.

Kenya Cup results

Mwamba 26 Blad 13

Quins 3 Kabras Sugar 21

Nakuru 32 Nondies 33

Machine 13 Homeboyz 22

Oilers 22 Impala 24

Strathmore 8 KCB 32

-Info courtesy Raga House