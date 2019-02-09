Goal fest as Ndhiwa Queens set up Manyatta final in Nyanza Chapa Dimba Girls

Shares

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 9 –

Ndhiwa Queens wizard Yvone Ogada scored massive six goals as the Homabay based side ripped apart Migori Education Center 7-0 in the Girls Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Nyanza semis that witnessed a goal fest at the Moi Stadium Kisumu on Saturday.

In the first semi-final, Cynthia Okwada netted a hat-trick as Manyatta United saw off Kisii United Ladies 6-0 to set up a scintillating mouth-watering final against Ndiwa Queens on Sunday.

Despite playing under unfavourable hot conditions at the burning artificial turf, a total of 13 goals were scored in the girls match that showcased talent that is expected to be tapped by Spanish top tier League La Liga scouts who were present.

It was the second semi that left many astonished after magnificent Ogada showed what she is made of, tormenting the Migori defence, finding the back of the net six times to lead the top scorers chart ahead of Sunday’s finale.

Surprisingly, Migori had the better share of the first half, creating chances but Ndhiwa shot-stopper Rufa Carolyne pulled fantastic saves to keep her team in the game.

A determined Ndhiwa side utilized their few opportunities that they created with Ogada breaking the deadlock early in the third minute through the striker’s low drive from close range.

The result remained that way to hand Ndhiwa a slim 1-0 lead at the break.

On resumption, Migori went to sleep mode, failing to match Ndhiwa’s pace to see Ogada pick-up where she left, netting a brace in a span of two minutes, to complete her first hat-trick, taking her tally to four goals.

Asha Achieng hit the target for a fifth goal in the 61st minute before Ogada completed her rout, doubling her hat-trick and seal the win.

“It was a great game for me today, I have never scored seven goals in one match, it will be one of my best moments in football. The weather was very hot but we still pulled through, we are now looking forward to the tough final tomorrow,”Ogada stated.

-Manyatta too strong-

In the opening semi, it was a one sided affair with Manyatta United taking a comfortable 3-0 lead at the break thanks to goals from Cynthia Okwada who opened the scoring eight minutes after kick-off before Evonne Akinyi scoring a brace in a span of 14 minutes.

Okwada continued where she left, scoring her second in the 56th minute before Christine Awuor added the fifth. Okwada rounded off the win with a well taken free-kick that was punched into her own net by Kisii goalkeeper in the 76th minute.