Wanga hopes to replicate 2007 breakout year

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Kakamega Homeboyz player-coach Allan Wanga hopes he can replicate his 2007 Kenyan Premier League breakout season by clinching the golden boot once again as he looks on to the sunset years of his career.

Wanga exploded to the scene in 2007 when he signed his first top flight contract with Tusker FC, scoring 23 goals and leading them to the league crown.

This season, already on four goals after four matches hopes he can maintain the same momentum and achieve his set target of vying for the top scorer’s gong.

“I think it is a target that is very achievable because I have started the season well. I feel that I have the energy to push on for the entire season and I will work to the best of my ability to attain the target. Even if not hitting 23 goals, I want to be the top scorer this season,” Wanga, 33, stated.

Wanga has started the year strongly scoring twice against Bandari, and once each against Mathare and Zoo Kericho to see his tally rise to four, just one behind top scorers Enosh Ochieng and Cliff Nyakeya.

On top of his role as Homeboyz’s lead striker Wanga has recently been bestowed with the challenge of being a player-coach after the firing of Fred Nkata, while he also works at the county government as a Sports Officer.

Wanga believes these roles have not added pressure on his shoulders, but rather inspired him to work harder and be an example of his teammates to follow.

“For me, I don’t look at myself as a coach but as a leader. I accepted that role just to see the team stabilize and it has not added pressure on me. It motivates me to work harder because I have to show the younger players the way,” he further stated.

The former Tusker, Sofapaka and AFC Leopards forward is expected to hold on to the role at least to the end of the first leg with assistant from fellow player David Juma and Technical Director Eliud Omukuya.

He hopes he can help the team move back the standings and pick positive results after struggling for the better part of the opening weeks of the season.

“We are working as a team and everyone is focused to bring in good results. I believe the players have the will to give their all in the pitch and I am confident we will improve,” Wanga further stated.

The 10th placed Homeboyz will play Kariobangi Sharks in Kakamega on Sunday as they look to keep their resurgence in motion.