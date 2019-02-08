I am no messiah, Mbungo warns AFC faithful

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – New AFC Leopards tactician Cassa Mbungo has warned Ingwe faithful that he is no messiah and the work ahead to turn the team’s fortunes over is not easy, but has promised to do his best to see the side back on their feet.

Mbungo was announced the club’s third coach this season barely three months in, replacing Serb Marko Vasiljevic who left his role after failing to earn results.

“I am no messiah. I am just a simple coach; a simple man. I will do my best to see the team get back good results and I am sure we will,” The Rwandese who had been linked with the job for the last two years stated.

The tactician has insisted there is a lot of work to be done at the club to see them rise from their current placing at 15th.

“It is possible; everything is possible in football. The only problem is that we have the games coming too close to each other. If I had more time with the team and try show them my philosophy or if I had come in earlier, it would have been better,” Mbungo stated.

“But that’s not possible now and we have to work with what we have. It is possible to get the team back to the top and we have to work hard as a team. I am certain that we can move to a better position,” the tactician stated.

On what he needs to improve in the side, Mbungo says he is concerned with a defense that has been shipping in goals for fun.

“In the game against Bandari, we conceded four. Against Mount Kenya, we have conceded two. It is a problem in defense but then also, we need to improve generally as a team,” he stated.

Mbungo took charge of the team for the first time on Wednesday and was handed a rude welcome with a 2-1 loss to hitherto bottom side Mount Kenya United in Machakos.

Looking back at the tie, the Rwandese was worried with his side’s soft underbelly in defense and their failure to score goals on the other end.

“I trained the team for only a day than went into the game. It was okay but we couldn’t get all the three points. We did mistakes in defense and also we had so many crosses but couldn’t score. We had good situations to score but we failed. We need to improve on that,” Mbungo said.

He looks on to yet another tough assignment when he leads out his side against an on-form Gor Mahia in the Mashemeji Derby on Saturday at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

It will be a baptism of fire of sorts with Ingwe on a run of four losses in five games. The tactician comes up against two players he has coached before, Rwandese captain Jacques Tuyisenge and Burundian forward Francis Mustafa.

“I know them because I worked with them and I am excited to be facing them. I expect a very good and exciting game against Gor and I know we can win,” Mbungo, with few words and a little cheeky smile on his face added.

AFC will be looking to beat Gor for the first time in three years.