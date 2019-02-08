Another Kenyan athlete suspended by AIU

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Sarah Chepchirchir, the 2017 Tokyo Marathon champion has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) over the use of an unnamed prohibited substance.

Chepchirchir who is also a former Lisbon Marathon champion has been formally charged under Article 2.2 of the Anti-Doping Rules, her charge cited under the ABP (Athletes Biological passport) case.

Article 2.2 in the World Anti-Doping Agency rules deal with use or attempted use by an Athlete of a prohibited substance or a prohibited method.

It states;

“2.2.1 It is each Athlete’s personal duty to ensure that no Prohibited Substance enters his body and that no Prohibited Method is Used. Accordingly, it is not necessary that intent, Fault, negligence or knowing Use on the Athlete’s part be demonstrated in order to establish an Anti-Doping Rule Violation for Use of a Prohibited Substance or a Prohibited Method.”

“2.2.2 The success or failure of the Use or Attempted Use of a Prohibited Substance or Prohibited Method is not material. It is sufficient that the Prohibited Substance or Prohibited Method was Used or Attempted to be Used for an Anti-Doping Rule Violation to be committed.”

The latest revelation by the AIU continues to put the country hotly on the spotlight over doping with disgraced 2016 Rio Olympics Marathon Champion Jemimah Sumgong just recently slapped with an eight-year ban over the use of blood-boosting drugs.

Chepchirchir notably trained with Sumgong enroute to clinching the 2017 title in Tokyo, her first win in the World Marathon Majors.

Her last race was at last year’s Shanghai International Marathon where she finished 11th.

Another Kenyan top cadre athlete Lucy Kabuu was recently also charged over the use of a banned substance and her case has currently been referred to the Disputes Tribunal after she appealed.