Posta, KCB play to dull draw in Machakos

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 7 – Bottom side Posta Rangers played to a dull 0-0 draw with Kenya Commercial Bank at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, head coach John Kamau failing to lift the mailmen off the bottom of the standings.

Perhaps the only exciting spectacle of the match came in the 90th minute of the tie when John Nairuka’s venomous strike from inside the box came heavily against the crossbar while on the opposite end, a swiftly executed counter attack by the bankers wasn’t successful.

The two sides struggled to have an attacking edge in the early evening kick off, Posta moving to eight points and just two off 15th placed AFC Leopards.

KCB meanwhile retained 12th spot with 12 points.

In other fixtures, leaders Mathare United were held to a 1-1 draw by Sony Sugar in Awendo, same results posted by Tusker FC and Bandari in Ruaraka while Kariobangi Sharks bounced back with a 3-1 thumping of Ulinzi Stars at Kasarani.

