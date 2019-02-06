Match-fixing is real in KPL – Shimanyula

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – A week after sending his coach and assistant packing over match-fixing allegations, Kakamega Homeboyz boss Cleophas Shimanyula has outlined that the vice is real in the Kenyan Premier League, only that many clubs fear to expose it.

Shimanyula, speaking at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on Wednesday after seeing his young attacking midfielder Peter Thiong’o feted as the best player in December 2018, he declared that its in his club that the match-fixing menace had deep roots.

“Whoever will try it (match-fixing) here at Homeboyz, he will be handed a life ban. I can’t speak on behalf of clubs that I don’t know, but in so many clubs in the Kenyan Premier League there is match fixing, but in our team, it had roots. Its only that other clubs fear speaking out,” Shimanyula underscored.

The Kakamega Homeboyz chairman revealed how his now sacked head coach Ugandan Paul Nkata allegedly collaborated with George Mandela to match fix some of their matches.

“We have all the evidence and I wonder why the federation has not taken action on Nkata and Mandela, in Kenya there is a lot of Match fixing its only that people after fearing to speak, as Homeboyz we have strategy of catching them, match fixing is brought by greed.

“So, the coach (Nkata) used to give players Sh150 ,000 or Sh50,000 and because the players earn less, they will take the money and do as they are instructed since he (coach) is their boss. I won’t blame players as much. The coach used to substitute Allan Wanga w to avoid scoring goals that could have led to him losing bet,” Shimanyula told.

He added; “Federation has failed to take action on the matter because if in 2009 it happened as the FIFA report indicates, up to know what has the federation done?” Shimanyula questioned.

This comes after a 10-page FIFA report linked three former Harambee Stars defenders with alleged match fixing in the 2009 Kenya v Nigeria FIFA 2010 South Africa World Cup qualifier in a match played at the Moi international Sports Center Kasarani.

In the report, claims are the former defender George ‘Wise’ Owino was paid to let in goals in a match that Kenya ended up losing 3-2 to the Super Eagles and earn a slot in World Cup the following year.

-KPL to call meeting over match-fixing claims-

The development has prompted Kenya Premier League governing body to call an Executive Meeting with all stakeholders before the end of the week in a bid to establish the root cause of match-fixing scandal.

Speaking to Citizen TV digital, KPL Chairman Ambrose Rachier said the allegations have caught them by surprise but they are acting swiftly in a bid to determine the extent of the vice and try to curb it.

“We want to approve the appointment of an investigator to be able to come to the bottom of these allegations. Betting companies are sponsoring a number of teams in the whole world, so we will look for the best possible benchmarks that we have in other places and put those rules in place in our own country prevent this mischief from taking place in our own league,” Rachier said.

Contrary to Shimanyula’s comments, KPL CEO Jack Oguda said that Kakamega Homeboyz are yet to share their evidence with league management body.

“We have written to the club chairman asking him to present us with the witness statement showing that there was match fixing so that we can take the matter to the Independent Disciplinary Committee.

“Until now they say they are protecting the players but without evidence there is no way we can they proceed because as it is they are allegations so let them also move with speed,” Oguda told Citizen TV digital.