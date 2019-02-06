I will bring competition in KPL, vows Thiong’o

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – Despite being only two months old in the Kenyan Premier League, 19-year-old Kakamega Homeboyz attacking midfielder Peter Thiong’o has vowed to bring competition in the top-flight league.

Thiong’o, who was on Wednesday awarded as the December 2018 Player of the Month, has set his sights in catching the eyes of selectors, hoping to be among the 23 players that will be selected by Harambee Stars head coach Sebastian Migne for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations slated for July in Egypt.

Thiong’o, who joined Kakamega Homeboyz in November, has so far netted three goals and provided a couple of assists and he is hoping to stamp authority in the Premier League with the aim of helping the team finish fifth in the league.

“I didn’t expect to come in the KPL and get awarded in my first season, I am so young 19 years it has amazed me, but thanks to my team and my boss I have set target for myself, I will bring competition in the Kenyan Premier League because I believe I have massive talent and hopefully I get a slot in the Africa Cup of Nation and represent my county,” Thiong’o said.

His stand-in-coach come player veteran Allan Wanga heaped praise on Thiong’o outlining that he has what it takes to be in Kenya’s Harambee Stars squad for AFCON.

“It’s a good feeling he has come this season and his first month in league he has shown he is talented, scoring goals and providing assists, he has been working hard we are happy for him,” Wanga, who was appointed interim coach after the sacking of Paul Nkata over match fixing allegations said.

“We encourage him to continue working hard because he has a bright future, if he continue playing well he has potential to be selected among the 23 players for AFCON, I will only urge him (Thiong’o) not to put too much pressure on himself but to continue working hard both in training and in the match,” Wanga stated.