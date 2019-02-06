Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney believes he still possesses the skill to play in the Premier League.

The Englishman left the club in 2017 for a final soiree at Everton before seeking pastures anew across the pond with DC United in the Major Soccer League.

The striker picked up 12 goals in his debut season with the American club and despite being 33-years of age, believes he still has what it takes to play in the Premier League.

“If I’m being honest, I know quality wise, I can still play in the Premier League,” Rooney told CNN Sport.

“I know that. I’ve always been a confident person, and so I have high expectations of myself.

“And yeah, I’ve come here expecting to do well. And I think there was a surprise from people who have their opinions, which is fair enough, but I never doubted myself at all.”

Rooney netted 208 goals in his 491 Premier League appearances and picked up five EPL titles and an FA Cup during his long career at Manchester Unit.