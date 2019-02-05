Nduva leads Kenya’s six amateurs for Open

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – Experienced Daniel Nduva from Nyali Golf and Country Club leads a strong team of six amateurs to represent Kenya at the 2019 Kenya Golf Open scheduled for March 14-17 at the Karen Country Club.

Nduva, the winner of the Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship will be joined by Samuel Njoroge who is the winner of the Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Championship, Edwin Mudanyi, who was picked from the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC), Mike Kisia from Vet Lab Sports Club – picked from the KAGC ranking and Bradley Mogire who was handed a wild card by the Kenya Golf Union.

The Kenya Golf Union will announce the Junior Golf Foundation nominee to fill the sixth slot by the end of February.

-Awards-

Meanwhile, Kenya Golf Union on Tuesday announced the winners of the 2018 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (formerly known as the Golf of the Year (GOTY).

Samuel Njoroge from Railway Golf Club is the 2018 Kenya Amateur Champion having gathered 545.6 points throughout the year to beat his closest competitor, John Karichu from Limuru Country Club, who managed 469.6 points. Coming in third was the 2017 champion Edwin Mudanyi, from Vet Lab Sports Club, with 333.5 points.

Edwin Mudanyi was also the winner of the lowest average gross score. Of his 20 best rounds, he managed an average score of 71.20 strokes beating John Karichu who had an average of 71.60 strokes.

In the club category, Vet Lab Sports Club was announced as the winner; having contributed the most amateur golfers in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship throughout 2018. Royal Nairobi Golf Club came in second with Limuru Country Club taking the third position.

The Kenya Golf Union also announced the launch a program of talent development that will be led by the Golf Talent Foundation, a subsidiary of the union. The program that will take some of the talented amateur golfers through a training regime that will help equip them with skills that will see them do well even as they turn professional.

“The Kenya Golf Union will get into an arrangement with Golf South Africa and some of the federations in Europe that will see our amateur golfers get opportunities to play in competitions abroad and they will also get to send some their amateur golfers to play in Kenya,” said Lucas Marang’a, the Chairman of the Kenya Golf Union when announcing the start of the program.

“We recognise that to produce golfers who can compete effectively on the world scene as professionals, we must equip our amateur golfers and part of the program will be to expose them to golfers from countries that have continually produced the best golfers,” added Marang’a.