Arsenal join race for wantaway PSG midfielder Rabiot

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 5 – Arsenal are stepping up their interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot with a view to signing him on a free transfer.

Rabiot is heading for the exit door after refusing to sign a new deal with the Parisians and a switch to Catalan giants Barcelona is said to be the player’s preferred option.

However, they could now be joined by Arsenal, whose boss Unai Emery has little cash to spend in the summer and would to take Rabiot on a free transfer.

The Gunners boss is said to want three new signings, but will have to do it on a budget, according to the reports, unless he can boost funds by moving on the likes of Mesut Ozil at the end of the season.

It has been suggested that Emery will now step up his interest in Rabiot, who has yet to sign a new deal and will be playing his football elsewhere next season.

Competition for his services will be hot with Barcelona leading the way, but it looks as though the Gunners will make an approach of their own, while other clubs are also sure to throw their hat into the mix.