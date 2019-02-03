Tough Sofapaka breaks Sharks unbeaten run

Shares

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 3 – Cliff Kasuti’s first half goal and Umaru Kassumba’s tap in added time were enough to see Sofapaka earn revenge over Kariobangi Sharks, beating the recently crowned SportPesa Cup champions 2-0 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos to break their Kenyan Premier League unbeaten run.

Sharks beat Sofapaka 3-2 to clinch last year’s Football Kenya Federation Shield, and Sofapaka earned their revenge cold in a tense tie that saw head coach John Baraza pick his third win in four games since taking charge of the side.

-More to follow