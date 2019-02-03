Mighty Gor whip Zamalek in Confed Cup tie

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – Gor Mahia kicked off their CAF Confederations Cup campaign in emphatic fashion hitting five-time African Champions Zamalek 4-2 in their opening Group D match at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

On-form Jacques Tuyisenge scored a brace with Nicholas Kipkurui notching the the third while Kenyan legend Dennis Oliech put the icing on the cake with the fourth in the comfortable win.

It was a brilliant display from Hassan Oktay’s men as the Kenyan champions began their quest for a quarter final slot in superb style.

-More to follow