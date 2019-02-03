You are here:

Mighty Gor whip Zamalek in Confed Cup tie

Gor Mahia forward Jacques Tuyisenge (centre) is joined by Boniface Omondi (left) and Nicholas Kipkurui (right) in celebrating one of his two goals against Zamalek in a CAF Confederations Cup Group D tie at the Kasarani Stadium on February 3, 2019. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – Gor Mahia kicked off their CAF Confederations Cup campaign in emphatic fashion hitting five-time African Champions Zamalek 4-2 in their opening Group D match at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

On-form Jacques Tuyisenge scored a brace with Nicholas Kipkurui notching the the third while Kenyan legend Dennis Oliech put the icing on the cake with the fourth in the comfortable win.

It was a brilliant display from Hassan Oktay’s men as the Kenyan champions began their quest for a quarter final slot in superb style.

-More to follow

Timothy Olobulu

Comments