Quins destroy Ngong to set up Homeboyz tie

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – Kenya Harlequin set up a pre-quarter final clash against Homeboyz RFC in the Enterprise Cup after the RFUEA based club destroyed Championship side Ngong Warriors 80-3 in the first round.

Tony Mutai grabbed a hat-trick as Quins grounded 14 tries and five conversions against Ngong’s two penalties that they were awarded in either half.

Other Quins scorers were Aaron Oforywroth, Scott Oluoch who notched a brace, Frank Wanyama, Jasper Ochen who grounded two tries, Aluda Beda, Matt Wanjia, Willy Ambaka, Herman Humwa and Dominic Osino.

Quins progress to pre-quarters of the Enterprise Cup where they will play Homeboyz at Jamhuri Showground, before that, they host Kabras Sugar in the ninth round of the Kenya Cup next weekend.