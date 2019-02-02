Mwale’s brilliance not good enough as Kenya falls to Canada

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 -Too many errors cost the national men’s sevens team as Kenya went down 24-14 against a well-conditioned Canada side in the opening Pool B match at the Sydney 7s, the fourth leg of the HSBC Sevens World Series.

Homeboyz’s Bush Mwale was instrumental for Kenya, providing an assist and grounding one try.

From start, it was an easy try for Canada who maximized on Kenya’s mistakes whose kick-off didn’t make 10, for Canada to take full advantage when Connor Braid broke nicely to lay off Cole Davis who finished it off.

But Kenya hit back instantly when they found so much space on the right for Mwale to run into, and his pace was sublime to dive over for the converted try.

However, Shujaa’s pace was cut down when Canada extended the kead when Isaac Kaay stole a superb at the breakdown to Nathan Hirayama who dummied before feeding the ball Davis on the left to dot down.

With three minutes gone in the second half, Kenya made 17 tackles to Canada’s one with the Canadians having most of the play.

The Paul Murunga charges hit back to reduce the deficit to half when Mwale produced a brilliant line break, side-stepping around the Canadian defence before setting up Johnstone Olindi on the outside who dashed to ground under the sticks for the converted try.

But Shujaa’s restart went into touch with under a minute remaining. Canada ran down the clock to seal the win on the hooter when Phil Berna collected the ball on the inside but Adam Zaruba’s strength on the wing set that one up.

Kenya absorbed pressure as Connor Braid was too strong for Kenya captain Jacob Ojee to score in the corner right on the hooter.