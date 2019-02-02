Mount Kenya ends Mathare unbeaten run

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – Mathare United’s unbeaten run came to an end on Saturday after falling 2-1 away to bottom side Mount Kenya United in a Kenyan Premier League match hosted at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

In other results, Tusker FC were held to a 0-0 draw by Posta Rangers with the point seeing them climb to second on the log with 18 points.

At the Afraha Stadium, Peter Amani hit the back of the net twice to cancel Chrispin Oduor’s penalty that had handed Mathare United the lead five minutes to half time.

The result left Mathare still pegged at the summit of the Kenyan Premier League table with 24 points.

Oduor broke the deadlock from the spot after Mount Kenya United keeper Phillip Odhiambo had hacked down Cliff Nyakeya gifting the 2008 KPL champions the lead in the 40th minute as seasoned Oduor sent the keeper on the wrong side.

But Mount Kenya levelled on the stroke of half-time trough unmarked Amani who rose high to meet a corner delivered by veteran Moses ‘Dube’ Odhiambo and nod it home.

The hosts could reclaim the lead in the 64th minute had James Kinyanjui’s shot not rattled the woodwork

However, the goal came their way finally after they were awarded a penalty in the 81st minute when veteran stopper James Situma handled the ball in the box as he attempted to make the clearance away from his area.

Amani stepped up to take the penalty that was punched away by the Mathare keeper with the rebound landing on Amani’s right foot for Andrew Juma to foul him again and the referee did not hesitate to award Mount Kenya the second penalty. Amani this time converted it successfully to complete a brace.