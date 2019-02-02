Kenya to face Wales in Sydney 7s Challenge Quarters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – Kenya finished winless in Pool B at the fourth leg of the HSBC Sevens World Series in Sydney 7s following their 17-40 defeat to France to set up a Challenge Quarter-final clash against Wales.

Kenya had earlier lost 24-14 to Canada and 41-0 to Mike Friday’s USA to see Paul Murunga’s vastly inexperienced side continue finding their grip after three rounds of tournaments.

Against France, it was a fairly balanced match but it’s the French who hit ahead when Stephen Parez got France up and running after being off loaded by Manuel Dall’igna on the inside to draw in two Kenyan defenders.

However, Shujaa responded instantly after Brian Wahinya stepped inside the French defence to have too much pace to be stopped.

Kenya took the lead through Vincent Onyala who sprinted to collect Daniel Taabu’s a kick over the top. Shujaa could not hold on the lead as Stephen Parez was too quick, breaking down the left fir the converted try that hande the French a two pint lead.

Perez grabbed a hat-trick of tries after he was barely spotted by the Kenyan defence as he sliced through it to revive France’s chances of Main Cup quarters reach.

France sealed the win through Paulin Riva who rapidly weaved his way past three defenders to hand the French total control and sail through to the Cup Quarters for the first time since Cape Town in 2017.

France recorded their sixth try thanks to Nisie Huyard who receives a sublime pass from instrumental Parez to break the defensive line before Kenya got a consolation try from Mark Ruga who ran around the outside of the defence.