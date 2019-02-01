La Liga president says PSG chief not fit for UEFA post

Shares

MADRID, Spain, Feb 1 – La Liga president Javier Tebas has urged UEFA to block the election of Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to its executive committee.

Al-Khelaifi has been put forward by the European Club Association to be one of its two members on UEFA’s primary decision-making body.

His election must still be formally ratified at the UEFA congress on February 7 in Rome.

“His nomination must be rejected because it violates all the rules of good governance,” Tebas said in a written statement sent to AFP on Thursday.

“Not only because of the (PSG) case in terms of financial fair-play, but also because (Al-Khelaifi) is president of beIN Sports, one of the main television rights holders of UEFA.”

The choice of Al-Khelaifi comes while PSG are still under investigation by UEFA for possible violations of financial fair play rules.

In 2017, Al-Khelaifi was accused of bribing former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke to secure television rights for World Cup tournaments, allegations he denies.