Fit again Wanyama looks to end season strong

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – He has described the last two seasons as the toughest in his career, but Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama is looking to end this season strong after recovering from a two-month injury nightmare.

Wanyama made a return for Spurs in last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup, his first appearance in a Spurs shirt since coincidentally, November 10 when the North London club beat Palace 1-0 in a league tie at Selhurst Park.

“It has been the hardest time of my career to be honest. You start thinking ‘oh no, what is this?’ and that’s when the reality hits you. It’s a difficult moment and you are just burning inside to come back stronger,” Wanyama told the club’s official website.

The midfielder had just made a return at Palace on November 10 after injuring his knee during a tie away to West Ham at the Olympic Stadium, but just after that game at Selhurst Park aggravated the injury again.

This latest spate of injuries follows another similar train that followed him last season having missed a huge chunk of the season battling with an injury on the other knee.

“It’s so annoying. You want to try to come back quicker but there is no short cut,” Wanyama further stated in the interview.

He says his focus now is on helping Spurs in the remaining games of the season as they bid to exert pressure on an outside chance of winning the league title, but most importantly to pick up fitness for Kenya’s quest for Cup of Nations glory in July.

“I want to get into rhythm as soon as possible and try to help the team. I just want to keep myself fit and finish the season stronger.”

“I know I need to work even harder to get back into the team. It won’t be easy but with hard work, everything is possible. I feel good now and I’m looking forward.”

Wanyama was not involved in the midweek clash against Watford, but might be named as a sub in this weekend’s match against Newcastle United as he looks to build on his fitness.