Girl power galore as 52 locals face 13 European Ladies Tour Pros

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – The formalities of the past few days are now complete and its all set as 52 Kenyan amateurs brace for the inaugural Pro-Am showdown with visiting European Tour professionals at Vipingo Ridge’s PGA Baobab Course.

Mike Round Tunner, the General manager at Viping Ridge said Vipingo Ladies invitational Tour will feature two Pro-Ams, one starting at 1pm on Friday (February 1) and the other at 8am Saturday February 2.

Today, seven groups of four golfers (1 pro and 3 amateurs) will tee-off from the first tee and six groups of four from the second tee.

Among the amateurs bracing for the event include Christina Engell Andersen who has captained the national team on sundry occasions, star lady player Naomi Wafula, Charles Gacheru of IMG and Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Coast rep Gurbux Singh.

Others are the famous Alice Wahome of Nyali Goklf and Country Club, Andrew Wahome (one of the three of Nyali’s Wahome siblings), Kenya Open Tournament Director Patrick Obath and leading single handicap amateur Daniel Nduva who plays in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (formerly GOTY).

South Africa based Nduva won the 2018 Uhuru Shield at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course late last year and is among the locals to watch.

Alyssa Jamal (13) who won Lady Captain’s Prize golf tournament at Nyali Golf and Country Club in early January is also among the Kenyans lined up for the historic Pro Ams.

The Tour professional players are on route from the Fatima Mubarak Ladies Open in Abu Dhabi to the Australian Ladies Classic Bonville and for that reason, will be making a stop in Kenya between tour events.

All 13 LET players are ranked in the top 100 in the 2018 Order of Merit.

Among the visiting pros include 29 year old Florentyna Parker from England, 30 year old Camila Lennarth of Sweden, 25 year old Amy Boulden from Wales, England’s Annabel Dimmock (22), Laura Fuenfstueck (24) among others.

Noemi Jimenez Martin from Spain will also play in the event.

Vipingo Ridge, in collaboration with U.COM Event, is hosting both Pro-Ams and is proud to promote Kenyan golf and its unique golfing destinations to the world.

Guy Moran, Head of Property and Development at The PGA, commented: “This event promises to be a triumph helping to put Kenyan golf on the map, especially by promoting ladies golf throughout the country and further afield. The PGA fully supports such activities and congratulates Vipingo Ridge, U.COM and partners for putting together a world-class Pro-Am at relatively short notice. We look forward to seeing many more of the same.”