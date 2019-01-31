Fiorentina thrash ‘shameful’ Roma 7-1 in Coppa Italia

Shares

MILAN, Italy, Jan 31 – Federico Chiesa scored a hat-trick as Fiorentina crushed “shameful” Roma 7-1 to cruise into the Coppa Italia semi-finals on Wednesday.

Chiesa scored two early on, adding a third in the second half past overwhelmed Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen, with Giovanni Simeone bagging a brace in the last ten minutes.

Colombian Luis Muriel and Marco Benassi also found the net against a Roma side who were reeling after throwing away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Atalanta at the weekend in Serie A.

“I’m bitter, but I won’t quit,” said Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

“I’m disappointed in the team, there are no excuses.

“I struggle to explain what happened, as it was a game we got wrong in every conceivable way. It was shameful.”

Di Francesco’s side had fought back after a difficult start to the season with four straight wins in Serie A and the Coppa Italia, and are now fifth in the league.

“The frustrating thing is it’s so inexplicable,” said the Roma boss. “Every time we think we are healed, we discover the illness is still there.”

Chiesa got the first goal after seven minutes from a Cristiano Biraghi cross.

A Bryan Cristante header rattled the post before the 21-year-old Chiesa lobbed in his second over Olsen just after quarter of an hour.

Aleksandar Kolarov pulled one back for Roma after half an hour, but Fiorentina were soon two goals ahead again through Muriel.

The Colombian set up Benassi afer 66 minutes, with Simeone coming off the bench to pile more misery on Roma who finished the game with ten men after second-half substitute Edin Dzeko was sent off for a second yellow card.

“It’s the hardest day of my career as sporting director,” said Roma sporting director Monchi.

“I’ve never experienced anything quite like that and we can only apologise to all the Roma fans. I can only repeat sorry, sorry, sorry.”

Fiorentina will play either four-time reigning champions Juventus or Atalanta in the semi-finals.

New signing Krzysztof Piatek scored a brace on Tuesday as AC Milan beat Napoli 2-0 at the San Siro.

Five-time winners Milan will face either Inter Milan or Lazio, who play on Thursday, over two legs in the last four.