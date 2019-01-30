Wanga hits twice as Homeboyz thrash Bandari

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – Kakamega Homeboyz stand-in coach Allan Wanga led from the front literally, scoring twice as the side bounced back to break Bandari’s unbeaten start to the season with a 4-0 thrashing at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Wanga scored twice, one from the penalty spot and the other in the second half as Homeboyz who dismissed head coach Paul Nkata this week romped back to victory.

At the Kericho Green Stadium, Zoo Kericho bounced back from their weekend 3-2 loss to Sofapaka to beat AFC Leopards 1-0.

Elsewhere at the Kasarani Stadium, Kariobangi Sharks and Mathare United remained the league’s only unbeaten sides after they played to a 0-0 draw in what was an exciting ‘Slum Derby’.

The opening 45 minutes was especially exciting. The posts were struck thrice and there was one disallowed goal.

Though the game started on a slow with both sides sizing each other, it gathered up to be an exciting affair against two of the league’s three unbeaten sides.

Mathare had the game’s opening chance in the 13th minute when David ‘Messi’ Owino cut through inside the box from the left, but his thunderous shot with keeper John Oyemba well beaten came against the upright.

Two minutes later, Cliff Nyakeya had a chance when a well weighted James Kinyanjui cross from the right found him at the backpost but his header went over.

Sharks were slowly growing into the game and they had a goal disallowed in the 25th minute when Nixon Omondi deflected George Abege’s shot from the edge of the area off a training ground free kick routine, but the assistant had the flag up for offside.

Almost immediately, Sharks should have gone ahead but Vincent Wasambo’s first time volley from the right had a slight deflection for a corner.

Wasambo should have done better with the chance with keeper Job Ochieng pushing Michael Bodo’s cross into his path unmarked.

William Muluya’s side continued to push Mathare off their comfort zone and nine minutes to the break they had the crossbar to thank with Duke Abuya’s effort having been deflected against the post.

Abuya sneaked in at the back post unattended to link up to a Patillah Omotto corner but his effort, the defenders and keeper Ochieng left dazed was up against the woodwork.

Two minutes on the turn Abuya was denied by the woodwork once again, this time off a brilliantly executed Sharks counter.

Keeper John Oyemba comfortably picked the ball off a corner, fed Harrison Mwendwa who turned on the afterburners to break into the Mathare half and feed off Abege. The Ugandan teed up Abuya whose shot was deflected against the bar.

Abege picked up the rebound, but took too much time on the ball allowing James Situma to rush back and poke the ball away before he could locate the trigger.

Four minutes to the break, Mathare had a chance but keeper Oyemba was at his supreme best. The keeper stretched fully on his right to punch away a cross from Nyakeya and managed to bounce back and make a super block to deny Kevin Kimani who rushed to it.

Sharks made changes at the start of the second half, Harrison Mwendwa being forced out with a suspected hamstring and was replaced by James Mazembe while Abege was replaced by Sidney Lokale.

Mazembe almost had a positive impact in the 67th minute when Bodo’s well weighted cross from the right found him at the backpost but his swinging volley went awry.

Mathare were enterprising in attack, the exciting Kinyanjui doing