Zameer, Illyun, Hakada savour victory on Mai Mahui Autocross thriller

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – Zameer Verjee, Kunal Patel, Tsorav Soni, Illyun Mughal and Imran Hakada were the star attractions as the KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship season opener culminated dramatic fashion at The Great Rift Valley (TGRV) racetrack in Mai Mahiu.

Fans who turned who turned out at the track were treated to some exhilarating displays of motoring artistry on a jot and dusty day.

Zameer attributed his Two Wheel Drive Non Turbo victory to meticulous driving lines and speed.

“It was a very hot and dusty day but a great run on the volcanic ash soil. After upgrading to a new class, the Rage Buggy looks great and I’m hoping for the best in the next rounds,” said Zameer who beat Sameer Nanji to second place with Rajveer Thethy coming in third and Sarry Mughal fourth.

Zameer also racked up two championship bonus points for setting the Fastest Time of the Day (FTD). He cleared his third heat run in a time of 2.38.40.

“What a great way to start a season, scoring maximum points and the bonus, I’m chuffed,” Zameer went on.

But Sarry had a good consolation with his son Illyun Mughal winning the Bambino Class.

Illyun, the youngest driver at Izmir Racing beat defending champion Yuvraj Rajput to second.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for Tsevi Soni who wasn’t classified on Bambino class results due to mechanical gremlins to his buggy.

Tsevi drive the practice heat bit his buggy packed up prior to the first heat.

Imran Hakada clocked 7:39.81 minutes to win the Open class a head of Shalien Mughal and defending champion Kirit Rajput.

Nanyuki based Kunal Patel started off the season in awesome.

“The. track was all good and the buggy reliability spot on. The essence will.be to keep up with the pace and maintain the tempo,” said Kunal who beat Imran Hakada and Nazir Verjee to the podium dash. After the best of three heat total, Kunal romped home in 7.39.82 beating Hakada by a 7second margin.

The pee wee class for kids aged 7-8 years was equally entertaining.

Tsorav Soni beat girl driver Kiana Rajput by a massive 5 minutes margin.