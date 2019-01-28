Governor’s Camp crowned 2019 Chairman’s Polo Cup champions

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – Governor’s Camp are the 2019 winners of the Chairman’s Polo Cup after edging White Cap 4-3.5 in an entertaining season finale match played at the Nairobi Polo Club on Sunday afternoon.

The winners needed an incredible own-goal from the tournament’s best playing female player Miranda Romjin to win the match in the fourth and final Chukka.

For the match White Cap had led from the first whistle all the way to the last Chukka, Miranda and the team must have felt hard done.

The victory saw Mombasa Island Cargo Terminal (MICT) dominance in the tourney come to an end having won the last two editions of the tournament.

Last January, MICT successfully defended the title. The victories coming against Royal Salute and Samsung respectively.

Moses Wainanga (0.5), Athony Wahome (0),Kevin Kiambie (0) and Magda Jurkoweck (-1.0) were the players in Governor’s Camp side.

Johnson Asenga (1.5),Phyllipa Gulden (0),Simon Muchene (-1.5) and Miranda Romjin (-1.5) turned up for White Cup.

Phyllipa Gulden quick goals in the first and second Chukka gave White Cup a dream start, having been boosted by superior horses as described by Tournament’s Most Valuable player Tony Wahome.

Tony Wahome the scorer of Governor’s Camp second goal of the match after Moses Wainanga had pulled one back had his teammates to thank for a spirited fight back.

“The match was very tight which was determined by a fraction. I must say we the own goal was the ice breaker.”Tony who was sympathetic to Miranda afterwards reflected.

” The season has been tough for the players but more so the horses, I am certain the three months will be sufficient to recuperate, “The Nairobi Polo Club ground’s man offered.

Handcap 1.5 Johnson Asenga was the other scorer for the runners up, his goal coming between Wainanga and Wahome’s. All the three goals coming in the third Chukka.

At the beginning of the fourth Chukka Wainanga might have sounded the warning bell after a brilliant individual goal made it made the difference between the two sides just a fraction. At that point, it was anybody’s game to win.

The match winner could come late in the Chukka Miranda’s ambitious attempted clearance ending in her own goal much to shock and excitement from teammates and opponents in equal measure.

Wahome, who had previously been named the MVP in the Davies Cup this January says he is hoping to improve his Handcap from (0).

“To upgrade you need horse power. I am thankful to Nairobi Polo Club vice Chairman Raphael Nzomo for giving me his horses from the Nzomo Stable, the guy is literally there for everyone,” He added.

In the third place play off,Amani Nzomo, scored four times as Samurai defeated Murban Polo 6-2.5. His elder sister Hiromi and Rowena StichBury the other scorers. John Asenga scored two for Murban.

The new season will kick off in May at Manyatta Polo Club.

-By Amos Abuga-