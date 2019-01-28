Bandari set to raid Mbao, Singida for players

Shares

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Jan 28 – Bandari FC head coach Bernard Mwalala has revealed he will be dipping into the Tanzanian towns of Singida and Mwanza to strengthen his squad when the Kenyan Premier League transfer opens.

Though he declined to peg any names on the ambition, Mwalala who says he wants to strengthen his side for a shot for the league title says several players from Singida and Mbao FC impressed him during the SportPesa Cup in Dar es Salaam and he will look to get their services.

“There are two or three players who have impressed me from those two teams and definitely when the window opens, we will look to get them and strengthen our squad especially in the attack line,” Mwalala said.

Among the players who impressed at the SportPesa Cup including keeper Metacha Mnata who was named keeper of the tournament, forward Raphael Siame who was Gor Mahia’s chief destroyer in the quarters and left back Amos Charles.

Mwalala believes if he can get at least two more quality players into his side then they will be a force to reckon with and improve on their second place finish in the league last season.

Bandari reached the final of the SportPesa Cup on their debut, losing to eventual champions Kariobangi Sharks by a solitary goal.

Despite the loss, Mwalala says he was impressed with the performance of his players and said they picked so many vital lessons that will aid them going back home.

“It has been a learning process for us and I think we also leave as winners. We have reaped so much from this tournament and it will give us such a huge advantage going back home to the league,” Mwalala said.

“We have a very young team and this was their first time at such a stage and also for me as a coach and despite losing the final, we can’t go back home with our heads down. We have been the darling of the crowd and played beautiful football,” Mwalala who formerly played for Yanga here in Dar stated.

The tactician was also full of praise for youngster William Wadri who was named the tournament’s Most valuable Player after picking the man of the match accolade in two of Bandari’s three games in the tournament.

“He (Wadri) deserves it. He has not only played well here but in the KPL as well. He is disciplined on and off the pitch and works hard in training. This is the fruit of hard work and now it gives him more motivation because more people have seen him and a big team can now come and ask for his services,” the tactician stated.

Bandari fly back home Monday and their concentration will be directly swung to the Western Kenya town of Kakamega when they face Kakamega Homeboyz in a rescheduled league tie at the Bukhungu Stadium.

The dockers who have not lost this season hope for the positive vibes to continue as they look to bridge the gap between them and leaders Mathare United who are in flying form this season.