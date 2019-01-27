Simba hit Mbao on penalties, clinch Bronze

Shares

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Jan 27 – Zambian Clatous Chama scored the winning penalty as last year’s finalists Simba SC beat Mwanza-based Mbao 5-3 on spot-match spot kicks at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam to clinch the bronze medal at the 2019 SportPesa Cup in Tanzania.

The game had to go the full length to penalties after a barren stalemate in regulation time and Chama who came on as a second half sub scored the fifth Kick for Simba just after Mbao’s Ratesh Kotecha had skied his effort.

Simba had scored the first four through Emmanuel Okwi, Nicholas Gyan, Serge Pascal Wawa and keeper Deogratius Munishi.

Mbao had scored through Said Khamis, Babilas Chitembe and Vincent Philipo.

On the balance of chances, Simba should have comfortably won the game in regulation time but were too wasteful.

In the opening 10 minutes of the game, Wekundu Wa Msimbazi dominated proceedings with Sadney Urikhob having most of the opportunities infront of goal. He twice shot on target but in both instances, he shot too close to the keeper.

In the ninth minute of the game, he had perhaps the best chance when Rashid Juma’s cross found him at the edge of the box but he took too many twists inside the box and his eventual shot was weak.

Shiza Kichuya also had a chance wen Urikhob turned provider cutting back the ball for him, but the midfielder’s effort was saved by the impressive Mbao keeper Metacha Mnata.

Meddie Kagere was a tightly marked man for Simba and he rarely found space to run in as the Mbao defense kept him closely guarded. He only managed one shot, but couldn’t find its way on target.

In the second half, Simba coach Patrick Aussems made changes including bringing on Emmanuel Okwi for Kagere while Clatous Chama also came in for Kichuya.

Okwi brought some excitement in attack with his pace and came close after 12 minutes when his first time volley off a Rashid Juma cross went against the crossbar, Mnata well beaten.