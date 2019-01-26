KCB RFC maul Nakuru in Kenya Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – KCB Rugby club were to good over Nakuru RFC after mauling Wanyore 49-6 in the Kenya Cup round 8 played at the Lions Den in Nairobi’s Ruaraka on Saturday.

The Bankers started the first half of the match with explosive plays as the took the early lead through Oliver Mangeni after some brilliant build up play from the back line.

Peter Waitere added the second try shortly after with Darwin Mukidza adding the two points through a clean conversation.

Flanker Felix Ojoo added more points on the board after a maul from the line out just five meters out to keep the lead going into the half time break.

After the break Top Fry Nakuru looked to put on a more defensive front to stop the ever-attacking KCB and managed to get the first points of the second half for the visitors after a penalty kick.

KCB responded instantly by adding another try of their own through after relentless pressure in the last ten meters. Peter Waitere got his second of the afternoon after a good scrum from the pack with Mukidza adding the further two to leave the score at 33-6.

After a calmer period in the game where both teams seemed to have equal amounts of possession inside centre Esau Otieno made sure he got on to the scoresheet after he forced his way through two defenders to get beyond the white chalk to make 42-6, including the two added points from the conversion.

The big man Andrew Amonde also got in on the free flowing tries after to make it 49-6 on the board with only a few minutes left on the clock.