You are here:

Athletics Athletics

Kamworor warm up for World Cross Trials with Police win

by
Athletics
Shares
Geoffrey Kamworor crosses the finishline during the 7th edition of kenya police cross country championships at Ngong racecourse on January 26,2019.PHOTO-ERICK BARASA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Three-time World Half Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor warmed up for the World Cross Country Trials with a title defence at the National Police Cross Country Championship held at the Ngong Race Course on Saturday.

Kamworor, who will be eying a hat-trick of titles at this year’s World Cross that will be hosted in Denmark come March 30, cruised past a competitive men’s 10KM team to cut the tape in 29:36.1, beating Josphat Boit who came second in 29:53.9.

Coming third place is Isaac Temoi from the General Service Unit (GSU), returning 29:58.8 in the Championship that was ran under hot conditions.

Emmanuel Bett from Central was third in 30:08.7 while Mathew Kisorio completed the top five finish, clocking 30:10.5.

In the corresponding women’s race, Margaret Chelimo from Eastern dominated the race in 33:09.2 ahead of 2015 World women’s steeplechase champion Hyvin Kiyeng who was second in 33:43.5 as Paskalia Chepkorir completed the podium finish, returning 33:55.3.

Beatrice Chepkoech, the World Women’s Steeplechase record holder was fourth in 34:00.4 while Edith Chelimo wrapped up the top five in a time of 34:03.0.

Shares

Capital Sport

Comments