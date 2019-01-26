Kamworor warm up for World Cross Trials with Police win

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Three-time World Half Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor warmed up for the World Cross Country Trials with a title defence at the National Police Cross Country Championship held at the Ngong Race Course on Saturday.

Kamworor, who will be eying a hat-trick of titles at this year’s World Cross that will be hosted in Denmark come March 30, cruised past a competitive men’s 10KM team to cut the tape in 29:36.1, beating Josphat Boit who came second in 29:53.9.

Coming third place is Isaac Temoi from the General Service Unit (GSU), returning 29:58.8 in the Championship that was ran under hot conditions.

Emmanuel Bett from Central was third in 30:08.7 while Mathew Kisorio completed the top five finish, clocking 30:10.5.

In the corresponding women’s race, Margaret Chelimo from Eastern dominated the race in 33:09.2 ahead of 2015 World women’s steeplechase champion Hyvin Kiyeng who was second in 33:43.5 as Paskalia Chepkorir completed the podium finish, returning 33:55.3.

Beatrice Chepkoech, the World Women’s Steeplechase record holder was fourth in 34:00.4 while Edith Chelimo wrapped up the top five in a time of 34:03.0.