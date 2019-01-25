You are here:

Chelsea beat Spurs to set up Man City Carabao final

Tottenham midfielder Lucas Moura has his penalty saved by Chelsea ‘keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to give Chelsea chance to win

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 25 – Chelsea provided the perfect response to manager Maurizio Sarri’s public criticism to progress to the League Cup final by beating Tottenham 4-2 on penalties in a thrilling semi-final, second leg on Thursday.

First-half goals from N’Golo Kante and Eden Hazard handed Chelsea a 2-1 win on the night to level the tie 2-2 on aggregate.

Willian, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho and David Luiz then scored from the spot for the Blues, while Eric Dier and Lucas Moura missed for Spurs, whose trophy drought under Mauricio Pochettino continues.

 

