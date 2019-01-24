Stage set for season-opening KCB Simba Autocross 1

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – The formalities of the past few days are complete and it’s all systems go as the first round of the KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship- dubbed the KCB Simba Autocross 1 -heads to Mai Mahiu this Sunday.

Organized by Nairobi’s Sikh Union Club, the season opener will not only treat spectators to some exhilarating displays of racing artistry but will certainly serve-up great moments ahead for motor sports lovers in the KCB sponsored 9-leg series.

As always, spectators from Nairobi and upcountry will savor the opportunity to watch high-flying quads, Attacker buggies, bambinos and 4WD Turbos flying over spectacular jumps and hairpins at The Great Rift Valley (TGRV) circuit located in Mai Mahiu area along Narok road.

Sunday’s race will feature four heats runs out of which the best of three will count on the final classification, but not until drivers tackle the early morning practice heat to gauge the aptness of their machines.

The battle for 4WD Turbo honors will pit immediate former champ Rehan Shah against reigning champion Sahib Omar.

Reigning 2WD Non Turbo Champion Safina Khan (Toyota Vitz) will renew her rivalry with Sahir “Sarry” Mughal in his Rage Buggy.

The 2WD Turbo class has the biggest chunk of the entry and indeed the usual suspects in Zameer Verjee, Lovejyot Singh and Shaz Esmail aka Shazco among others.

Meanwhile, Izmir Racing and Team Decko Africa & Safaricom Home Fibre have unveiled their 2019 line ups ahead of season opening KCB Simba Autocross 1.

Izmir team has Sahir Mughal (2wd Non Turbo- Rage Buggy), Illiyun Mughal (Bambino Class- Polaris), Shazco Esmail (2wd Turbo- Attacker Buggy), Lovejyot Singh (2WD turbo Attacker Buggy), Imran Hakada (Open Class Subaru) and Shalien Mughal ( Open Class- Subaru).

Team Decko Africa has Soni siblings Tsevi and Tsorav Soni, all rounder Yuvraj Rajput who is also the Bambinio Champion, Kiana Rajput and their dad Kirit Rajput driving a Subaru GC 8 in the Open Class.

Shalien Mughal said: “Since it’s the first race of the year we will go into the race with an open mind. Imran (Hakada) has been part of our team since last year as we both started driving open class. We have been working on developing our cars and have done lots of changes to setup and now looking forward to seeing how they fair against all the other driver hot on their heels. We have done geometry suspension mapping, installed a new gearbox and engine and complete rewiring.”

The Kenya national autocross championship title will count towards–

2wd Non-turbo class

2wd Turbo/supercharged class

4wd Non – turbo class

4wd Turbo/supercharged class

Quad/ATV class

Bambino

Pee Wee Class

junior 2WD non turbo class