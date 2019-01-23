Telkom’s Mwangi named Dec Personality

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Telkom women’s hockey forward Jackline Mwangi was on Wednesday named the StarTimes Sports Personality of the Month for December.

The former Kenya international was top scorer at the 2018 Africa Cup for Club Championship held in Abuja, Nigeria from December 15-22.

Her five goals helped Telkom reclaim the continental club title after a 2-0 win over holders Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). Her partnership upfront with fellow striker Audrey Omaido, who also bagged five goals, saw the team clinch a record 10th title. Both forwards were on target in the final.

It was sweet revenge for Telkom, who were also crowned women’s team of the year at the 2018 Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) gala in Mombasa, early this month.

Telkom had relinquished their title to GRA last year after a 1-0 loss in the final in Accra. The evergreen striker was also crowned the 2018 Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League top scorer as the season concluded in December.

Her 16 goals propelled Telkom to a record 21st title in yet another dominant season in which they remained unbeaten. It was the third successive time that the former international was winning the golden stick.

“It feels good to be feted for this award and It encourages me to keep performing at the highest level. Obviously, I could not have done it without my team-mates and coach, so I also thank them for their support,” said a delighted Mwangi through a phone conversation.

“Jackie has been an asset to this team, for the past 7 years I have played with her I have seen a lot of discipline, determination and her urge to make the team better,” said Tracy Karanja while receiving the trophy on Jackie’s behalf.

Speaking during the award ceremony, StarTimes Marketing and PR Director Japhet Akhulia noted that, “Mwangi becomes our 18th recipient of the monthly StarTimes sports personality award and is a true testament of our progressive effort to recognize outstanding sports men and women. We will continue to support this noble course key in encouraging sporting excellence in the country.”

She beat volleyballers Abiud Chirchir and Mercy Moim, who were voted the Most Valuable Players at the 2018 Kenya Volleyball Federation playoffs, after helping their sides General Service Unit and Kenya Prisons win the men and women’s titles.

Equity Hawks star Seline Okumu was also in the running for the award after helping her side win the Kenya Basketball Federation women’s title at the expense of holders Kenya Ports Authority. Her exploits saw her voted MVP.