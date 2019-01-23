Leopards launch protest after Super Cup loss

Shares

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, January 23 – AFC Leopards have launched a protest to the Local Organizing Committee after their 2-1 SportPesa Super Cup loss to Simba SC on Wednesday over the use of an ineligible player by the home side.

According to AFC’s head of delegation and executive committee member Saul Abwao, Simba’s Lamine Moro who has been signed by Wekundu wa Msimbazi from Zambian top tier side Buildcon FC is yet to be duly registered by the Tanzanian Football Federation.

“According to the rules of the tournament, you can only use players who are licensed by Football Kenya Federation and the Tanzanian Football Federation. According to documents that we have in our possession, the player Lamin Moro is yet to be issued with an International Transfer Certificate,”

“His status on the International Transfer Matching System (TMS) says he is still active in Simba. So we ask, why is he playing when he is not duly registered. This is not a friendly match and the tournament rules are very clear,” Abwao said while brandishing documents printed from the TMS.

Moro started the game and this was the first time he was playing for the side.

A meeting by the tournament Organizing Committee is expected to deliver a verdict on the protest later on Wednesday.