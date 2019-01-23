Ambitious Mwalala targets Super Cup final

Shares

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Jan 23 – Having beaten home side Singida United 1-0 in the first round on Tuesday afternoon, Bandari FC head coach Bernard Mwalala has pegged in an ambitious target of reaching the final of the SportPesa Super Cup final in their debut year.

Bandari who have not lost a single game since January progressed via a William Wadri penalty and the performance from that match has given Mwalala confidence that he can achieve a place in the final.

“The first game was to give us direction and now we have our targets set for this tournament. We know we have the ability to do well and get to the final. We successfully went through the toughest game of the campaign. The first match is always tough for any team,” Mwalala said after the match.

Bandari who are currently second in the Kenyan Premier League standings will meet either AFC Leopards or Simba SC in the semis with the two teams clashing in the late kick off on Wednesday.

Mwalala says he prefers Simba to Leopards.

“I want my boys to feel the atmosphere of playing against the big teams with a full set of fans in the stadium. We have played against Gor Mahia before and the players love that kind of experience because they also have a good crowd behind them,” Mwalala said.

He added; “Such kind of games are good for my players because they will get that experience and mentally, they will be strong.”

Looking back at the cagy affair against Singida, Mwalala admitted that they could feel some tired legs in the game but is quick to note they have lightened up and will be ready for whoever they will get in the semi.

“I will just have to assess the team and know who is fresher, who looks strong to start and that’s it. We won’t make many changes in any form of play. Only tactics will change depending on who we play. But the biggest thing is to field a fit side,” Mwalala further said.

He praised his charges for their effort and believes that their target of getting to the final is achievable especially if they keep working as a team.