Wadri sends Bandari to Super Cup semi

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Jan 22 – William Wadri’s 67th minute penalty saw debutants Bandari progress to the semi-finals of the SportPesa Super Cup after beating Tanzania’s Singida United 1-0 in a first round match played at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday afternoon.

In a rather cagey and less creative encounter Bandari took their chance when they had it and will now look to go all the way to the final in their maiden appearance.

The chances were few and half in between with the two sides applying a lot of caution in the early afternoon kick off. Bandari had a half chance in the second minute when Nicholas Mejja’s cross from the right found Darius Msagha at the back post but his connection was over.

Four minutes later, Wycliffe Ochomo had a good chance at goal when he took a shot on the half turn off a William Wadri cross but the ball whistled just wide off target with the keeper well beaten.

Faruk Shikhalo was called into his first save of the game in the 18th minute when he stuck out his foot to keep out a well struck shot by Athanas Mdam after he took on a daunting run on the left beating his markers.

-Good chances

Bandari had more chances in the final five minutes of the game and with better execution, they would have gone into the dressing room tails up.

In the 42nd minute, Mejja, in one of his marauding runs from fullback on the right managed to shake off his marker and break into the box. However, instead of cutting back the ball to better placed teammates took a shot from a tight angle which was turned behind for a corner by the keeper.

In added time, Msagha forced Singida keeper Said Lubawa into a brilliant one handed save to turn the ball behind for a corner after swinging in a volley from a Felly Mulumba knockdown.

The second half had more close chances and just five minutes in, Bandari wasted a glorious opportunity when Abdallah Hassan’s header off his namesake’s freekick went over unmarked inside the box.

-Off the crossbar

Four minutes on the turn, Singida almost grabbed the lead when Boniface Maghanga’s shot from distance caught Shikalo by surprise but the crossbar came to his rescue, the ball bouncing off and cleared by the defense.

On the hour mark, Fred Nkata came to Bandari’s rescue making a brilliant off the line clearance, to head away Maghanga’s effort from a header.

Having dodged that bullet, Bandari launched a counter straight in and Hassan Abdallah missed a glorious chance when he was presented with the ball inside the area with only the keeper to beat but blasted the ball wide.

But, his blushes were wiped in the 67th minute when Maghanga handled the ball inside the box in an attempt to cut away a cross from substitute Moses Mudavadi.

With the single goal lead in a rather cagy match, Bandari managed the game well, defending with ease and attacking only when necessary.